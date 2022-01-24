Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,092 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 94,002 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Franklin Resources worth $16,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.1% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 20.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 11.3% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,370 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.7% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,868 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 16.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,092 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. 43.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $778,341.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $358,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $31.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.91 and a 52-week high of $38.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

