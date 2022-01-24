Frax Share (FXS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $32.45 Million

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Frax Share coin can now be bought for approximately $17.27 or 0.00047712 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax Share has a total market cap of $279.96 million and $32.45 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Frax Share has traded down 46.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00049509 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,389.34 or 0.06600588 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00056383 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,146.68 or 0.99855660 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006311 BTC.

About Frax Share

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Buying and Selling Frax Share

