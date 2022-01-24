Frax Trading 0.2% Higher This Week (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 24th. Frax has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and approximately $59.09 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Frax coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Frax Coin Profile

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 2,627,305,403 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

