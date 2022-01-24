FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Shares Gap Down to $9.15

FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.15, but opened at $8.44. FREYR Battery shares last traded at $8.77, with a volume of 86,804 shares traded.

FREY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FREYR Battery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FREYR Battery presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of -0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.88.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.33). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FREYR Battery SA will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FREY. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

About FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.