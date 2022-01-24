frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,469 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.14% of frontdoor worth $4,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 75.1% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 240,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,078,000 after acquiring an additional 103,118 shares in the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 4.8% in the second quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 108,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 5.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,932,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 14.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 286,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,009,000 after acquiring an additional 36,020 shares in the last quarter.

Get frontdoor alerts:

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $35.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day moving average of $41.05. frontdoor, inc. has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.46 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 1,514.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FTDR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.83.

In other frontdoor news, Director Peter L. Cella acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $176,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.