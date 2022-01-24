Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.60

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.60 and last traded at $12.60, with a volume of 578 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day moving average is $15.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.94 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $28,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry Biffle sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $1,047,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,640 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,911,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,449,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,622,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,688,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,584,000. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

