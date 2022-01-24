FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Roth Capital

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $15.00. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.82% from the stock’s previous close.

FTCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised FTC Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on FTC Solar from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America cut FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.78.

Shares of FTC Solar stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.78. The company had a trading volume of 45,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,486. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.71. FTC Solar has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $15.46.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 45.04% and a negative return on equity of 63.08%. The firm had revenue of $52.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.83 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that FTC Solar will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Springer sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $1,006,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sean Hunkler acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $151,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTCI. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in FTC Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in FTC Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in FTC Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in FTC Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

