FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.50

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 405968 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

FCEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. cut their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 4.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 10.30 and a quick ratio of 9.03.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 145.23% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $13.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $55,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCEL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,928,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $284,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092,845 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,628,330 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $254,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739,362 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 303.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,863,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,800 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,953,721 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,839,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,170,000 after purchasing an additional 904,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

