Function X (FX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.79 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Function X has a market cap of $197.67 million and $2.79 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Function X has traded down 34.9% against the US dollar. One Function X coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001415 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00100065 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,094.69 or 0.99687041 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003849 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00022722 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00027373 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.82 or 0.00429265 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Function X is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

