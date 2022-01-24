Fund Evaluation Group LLC Invests $4.08 Million in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Fund Evaluation Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 124,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,000. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for 0.4% of Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Fund Evaluation Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Dimensional International Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,696,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,127,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,174,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,431,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,493,000.

Shares of DFIV stock opened at $33.25 on Monday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $31.39 and a 52-week high of $35.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.21.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.