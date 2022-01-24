Fund Evaluation Group LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Fund Evaluation Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,113,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,948 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 17.3% of Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Fund Evaluation Group LLC owned about 1.04% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $164,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Acas LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Acas LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 54.7% in the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG opened at $142.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.23. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $121.20 and a twelve month high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

