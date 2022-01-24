FunFair Price Hits $0.0471 (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 24th. Over the last seven days, FunFair has traded flat against the dollar. FunFair has a total market cap of $484.85 million and approximately $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FunFair coin can currently be purchased for $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00042473 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006072 BTC.

FunFair Coin Profile

FunFair (CRYPTO:FUN) is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . FunFair’s official website is funfair.io . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FunFair

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

