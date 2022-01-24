Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.77.

FNKO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Funko stock opened at $16.39 on Monday. Funko has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $27.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.33 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.27.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Funko had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Funko will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 54,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $1,071,555.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Denson acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 208,462 shares of company stock worth $3,920,902. Company insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Funko by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after acquiring an additional 176,765 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,286,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Funko by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 434,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 166,588 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Funko by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 121,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 47,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Funko by 763.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

