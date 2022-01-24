FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Canadian National Railway Issued By Raymond James (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Canadian National Railway in a report issued on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will earn $5.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.74. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.80 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CNR. Argus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$163.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Canadian National Railway to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities set a C$175.00 price target on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$129.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$150.73.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$154.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$109.15 billion and a PE ratio of 23.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$159.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$149.08. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$125.00 and a 52 week high of C$168.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57.

In other news, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total value of C$885,428.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,942,149.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

