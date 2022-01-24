FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aperam in a research report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $10.05 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aperam’s FY2023 earnings at $7.82 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on APEMY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Aperam from €67.00 ($76.14) to €63.00 ($71.59) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Aperam in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aperam has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

APEMY opened at $62.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 2.08. Aperam has a twelve month low of $40.57 and a twelve month high of $65.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $2.1059 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Aperam’s payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

