FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Generac Holdings Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Generac in a research note issued on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the technology company will earn $11.45 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $11.60. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The company had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $481.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $500.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Argus boosted their target price on Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $470.21.

Shares of GNRC opened at $271.16 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $361.73 and a 200 day moving average of $409.64. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $243.21 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89.

In other Generac news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,450. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Generac by 2,700.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Generac by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bbva USA increased its stake in shares of Generac by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 1,284.6% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

