FY2022 EPS Estimates for Airbnb, Inc. Lifted by Truist Financial (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Airbnb in a research report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial analyst N. Khan now anticipates that the company will earn $1.65 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.81 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.99 EPS.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 116.56% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The company’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $156.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $129.71 and a 52 week high of $219.94.

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total transaction of $6,454,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total value of $7,195,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,145,824 shares of company stock worth $210,854,851. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 568.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Airbnb by 145.5% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

