FY2022 EPS Estimates for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Cut by National Bank Financial

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alamos Gold in a report released on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.49 million. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.39.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $7.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.15, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.66. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $9.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the second quarter valued at $84,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 100.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -166.64%.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

