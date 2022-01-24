FY2022 EPS Estimates for Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Decreased by National Bank Financial

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Alamos Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AGI. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Alamos Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.71.

Alamos Gold stock opened at C$8.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.46 billion and a PE ratio of -142.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.63. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of C$8.30 and a twelve month high of C$11.33.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$249.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$282.06 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -153.23%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.