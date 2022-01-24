FY2022 EPS Estimates for Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Increased by Analyst

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aptinyx in a report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.27) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.31). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of APTX stock opened at $2.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 21.07 and a current ratio of 21.07. Aptinyx has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $4.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.34.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS.

In related news, Director Joan W. Miller bought 17,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $50,091.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashish Khanna bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $101,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 168,100 shares of company stock valued at $387,751. Insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Aptinyx by 244.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptinyx during the second quarter valued at $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Aptinyx during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aptinyx during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Aptinyx during the second quarter valued at $56,000. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.