FY2022 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Lifted by Desjardins

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 20th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.73. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2023 earnings at $7.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.42 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$166.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$163.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$149.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$168.00 price target on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$138.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, December 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$150.73.

Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$154.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.39. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$125.00 and a 1 year high of C$168.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$109.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$159.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$149.08.

In related news, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total transaction of C$885,428.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,942,149.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

