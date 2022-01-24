FY2022 EPS Estimates for Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Increased by Analyst

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Coterra Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.21 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.63. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $19.33 on Monday. Coterra Energy has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average of $17.59.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.20 million. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 23.58%. Coterra Energy’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Christopher Clason sold 50,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 100,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $2,014,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 382,941 shares of company stock worth $7,988,210. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 134.83%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

