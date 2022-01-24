FY2022 EPS Estimates for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Boosted by Analyst

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) – Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.85) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.91).

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DNLI. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $32.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.16 and a beta of 1.75. Denali Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $83.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.69.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $87,981.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $528,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,471. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

