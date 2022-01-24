FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Increased by Analyst

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Ford Motor in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now forecasts that the auto manufacturer will post earnings of $2.24 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.98. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ford Motor’s FY2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Nomura Instinet reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.77.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $20.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $82.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.13 and a 200 day moving average of $16.89. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $25.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In other Ford Motor news, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $250,491.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,456 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,806.8% in the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,685 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 316,185 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 46,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,995,000. 50.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

