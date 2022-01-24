FY2022 EPS Estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Increased by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.79) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.86).

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,391.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

INO stock opened at $3.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.17. The company has a quick ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,755.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. 36.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.