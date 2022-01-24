FY2022 EPS Estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will earn $3.37 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.93.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 33.08%. The firm had revenue of $283.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MGY. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.45.

MGY stock opened at $19.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average of $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $22.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.