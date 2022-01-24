FY2022 EPS Estimates for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MiMedx Group in a report released on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.09.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of MiMedx Group stock opened at $4.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average of $8.63. MiMedx Group has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The firm has a market cap of $514.74 million, a PE ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.91.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in MiMedx Group by 277.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 580,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 48.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

