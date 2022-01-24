FY2022 EPS Estimates for Points International Ltd. (TSE:PTS) Boosted by Cormark

Points International Ltd. (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Points International in a report issued on Friday, January 21st. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. Cormark also issued estimates for Points International’s FY2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Get Points International alerts:

Points International (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$109.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$116.57 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Points International in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Points International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

PTS stock opened at C$20.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Points International has a 12 month low of C$16.51 and a 12 month high of C$23.26. The firm has a market cap of C$309.32 million and a P/E ratio of -87.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.28.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.