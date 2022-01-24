FY2022 EPS Estimates for Sandvik AB (publ) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report issued on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Maidi now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sandvik AB (publ)’s FY2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Get Sandvik AB (publ) alerts:

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 20.04%.

SDVKY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 290 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 267 to SEK 275 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDVKY opened at $26.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29. Sandvik AB has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $29.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 150,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,911,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,301,000 after purchasing an additional 59,435 shares during the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

Further Reading: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.