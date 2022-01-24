FY2023 EPS Estimates for Five Below, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Five Below in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $6.15 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.40.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $266.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.00.

FIVE opened at $159.07 on Monday. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $156.52 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Five Below by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Five Below by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

