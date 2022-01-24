FY2023 EPS Estimates for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Raised by Analyst

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Starbucks in a research note issued on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $4.02 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.95.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Argus lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.89.

Shares of SBUX opened at $96.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.77. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $95.47 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

In related news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 7,075.0% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 157.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

