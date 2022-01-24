G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Sets New 12-Month Low at $24.53

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.53 and last traded at $25.29, with a volume of 4101 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.81.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $203,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $755,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 10,390 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 141,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 29,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

