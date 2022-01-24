G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.41

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.41 and last traded at $18.61, with a volume of 4129 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

The firm has a market capitalization of $930.50 million, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.99.

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.86 million during the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 9.82%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in G. Willi-Food International stock. Paradiem LLC increased its stake in G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in G. Willi-Food International were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC)

G. Willi Food International Ltd. engages in the provision of kosher food products. It engages in the development, import, export, marketing, and distribution of a variety of food products to supermarkets and retail chains worldwide, through its subsidiaries. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

