Game.com (GTC) Reaches Market Cap of $1.53 Million

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Game.com has a total market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $59,066.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Game.com coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Game.com has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Game.com alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00042527 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Game.com Coin Profile

Game.com (GTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 coins. Game.com’s official website is game.com . Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert . The official message board for Game.com is medium.com/@Game.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Game.com

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Game.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Game.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Game.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Game.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.