GameCredits (GAME) Reaches Market Cap of $20.73 Million

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last week, GameCredits has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000312 BTC on major exchanges. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $20.73 million and approximately $257,976.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.73 or 0.00298214 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00009312 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000025 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003731 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000651 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 182,236,184 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.