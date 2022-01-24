GamerCoin (GHX) Price Hits $0.0432 on Top Exchanges

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. GamerCoin has a market capitalization of $15.00 million and $576,263.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GamerCoin has traded down 26.1% against the dollar. One GamerCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0432 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00049250 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,410.14 or 0.06662241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00056959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,258.91 or 1.00228645 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006467 BTC.

GamerCoin’s total supply is 858,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 347,007,663 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GamerCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GamerCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

