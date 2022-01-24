Gameswap (GSWAP) Reaches Market Cap of $17.30 Million

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. During the last week, Gameswap has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. One Gameswap coin can now be bought for approximately $1.54 or 0.00004270 BTC on exchanges. Gameswap has a market cap of $17.30 million and $264,395.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00042319 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006062 BTC.

About Gameswap

Gameswap (GSWAP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

