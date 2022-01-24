Gas (GAS) Hits Market Capitalization of $40.88 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Gas coin can currently be bought for about $4.04 or 0.00010966 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a total market cap of $40.88 million and approximately $16.24 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gas has traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gas Profile

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official website is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

