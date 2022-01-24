GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. GCM Grosvenor reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 177.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GCM Grosvenor.

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.35 million. GCM Grosvenor had a negative return on equity of 154.79% and a net margin of 2.97%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GCMG shares. UBS Group started coverage on GCM Grosvenor in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GCM Grosvenor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 143,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 821,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after acquiring an additional 305,593 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,081,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after acquiring an additional 34,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,859,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,419,000 after acquiring an additional 318,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GCMG traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.58. The company had a trading volume of 420,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,086. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.74. GCM Grosvenor has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $13.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. GCM Grosvenor’s payout ratio is presently -74.07%.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GCM Grosvenor (GCMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.