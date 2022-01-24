GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Down 11.7%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) shares were down 11.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.73 and last traded at $38.86. Approximately 11,323 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,466,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.99.
Several research firms recently commented on GDS. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.20.
The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.34 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.23.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in GDS by 6.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 396,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,148,000 after purchasing an additional 24,261 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,455,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of GDS by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,767,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of GDS by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 397,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,159,000 after purchasing an additional 37,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.
GDS Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDS)
GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.
