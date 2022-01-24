GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Down 11.7%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) shares were down 11.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.73 and last traded at $38.86. Approximately 11,323 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,466,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.99.

Several research firms recently commented on GDS. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.20.

Get GDS alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.34 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.23.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.67). GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in GDS by 6.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 396,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,148,000 after purchasing an additional 24,261 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,455,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of GDS by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,767,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of GDS by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 397,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,159,000 after purchasing an additional 37,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.