Genaro Network Hits 24 Hour Volume of $458,997.00 (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last week, Genaro Network has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Genaro Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Genaro Network has a market capitalization of $6.41 million and approximately $458,997.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Genaro Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00042405 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006169 BTC.

Genaro Network Coin Profile

GNX is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins. The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genaro Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genaro Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Genaro Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genaro Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.