Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $129.28 Million

Equities analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to post $129.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $117.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $144.82 million. Genco Shipping & Trading reported sales of $62.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full year sales of $385.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $372.06 million to $399.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $359.64 million, with estimates ranging from $345.94 million to $392.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $117.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.57.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNK. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,659 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,650 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GNK opened at $14.33 on Monday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1 year low of $7.35 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

