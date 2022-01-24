genedrive (LON:GDR) Stock Price Down 13.8%

genedrive plc (LON:GDR) shares fell 13.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 18 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18.75 ($0.25). 2,372,060 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 4,864,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.75 ($0.29).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 34.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.30 million and a PE ratio of -15.63.

About genedrive (LON:GDR)

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. The company provides Genedrive, a patented small molecular diagnostic platform, which enables rapid nucleic acid amplification and detection from various sample types, including plasma, sputum, and buccal swabs.

