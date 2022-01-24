Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Trading 1.5% Higher

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) shares traded up 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.68 and last traded at $1.66. 3,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 2,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price target (down previously from $213.00) on shares of Genel Energy in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average of $1.83.

Genel Energy Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oil and gas exploration services. It operates through the Production and Pre-production segments. The Production segment comprises the producing fields on the Tawke PSC, the Taq Taq PSC, and the Sarta PSC. The Pre-production segment includes the discovered resource held under the Qara Dagh PSC, the Bina Bawi PSC, and the Miran PSC.

