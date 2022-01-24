Genenta Science SPA’s (NASDAQ:GNTA) Quiet Period Will End on January 24th

Genenta Science’s (NASDAQ:GNTA) quiet period is set to end on Monday, January 24th. Genenta Science had issued 2,400,000 shares in its IPO on December 15th. The total size of the offering was $27,600,000 based on an initial share price of $11.50. During Genenta Science’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

GNTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genenta Science in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Genenta Science in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTA opened at $9.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.71. Genenta Science has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $13.13.

Genenta Science S.p.A. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of hematopoietic stem progenitor cell immuno-gene therapy for solid tumors, including the lead product candidate, Temferon(TM). Genenta Science S.p.A. is based in MILAN, Italy.

