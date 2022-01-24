General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Sees Large Volume Increase

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,246 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 32,943 shares.The stock last traded at $39.91 and had previously closed at $41.71.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.17.

Get General American Investors alerts:

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in General American Investors during the third quarter worth $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General American Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in General American Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in General American Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in General American Investors by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company Profile (NYSE:GAM)

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.