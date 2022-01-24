General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $25,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GD. SRB Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 619.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,577,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $699,341,000 after buying an additional 104,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.92.

Shares of GD stock traded down $5.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $200.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,142. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $146.53 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70. The firm has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.47.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.86%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

