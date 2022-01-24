General Electric (NYSE:GE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.22 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect General Electric (NYSE:GE) to report sales of $21.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.33 billion to $21.73 billion. General Electric posted sales of $21.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that General Electric will report full year sales of $75.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.16 billion to $75.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $79.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $76.97 billion to $81.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.13.

Shares of GE stock opened at $96.30 on Monday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $85.12 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The company has a market capitalization of $105.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth $943,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth $279,000. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

