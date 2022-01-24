General Electric (NYSE:GE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.13.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GE shares. Wolfe Research upped their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NYSE:GE opened at $96.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $105.75 billion, a PE ratio of -185.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $85.12 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.72.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in General Electric by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 416.8% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

