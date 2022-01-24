General Electric (NYSE:GE) Holdings Cut by SRB Corp

SRB Corp trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 840,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,881,446 shares during the period. General Electric comprises about 5.2% of SRB Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. SRB Corp owned about 0.08% of General Electric worth $86,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $627,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,610,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $553,000. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GE traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.97. 78,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,418,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. General Electric has a twelve month low of $85.12 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.72.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. General Electric’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.13.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

